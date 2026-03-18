Abbottabad, Sialkot make National T20 Cup semi-finals

PESHAWAR: Abbottabad and Sialkot qualified for the National T20 Cup semi-finals from Group ‘B’ after registering victories on the final day of the group stage here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Abbottabad cruised past Lahore Blues by eight wickets while Sialkot defeated Multan by seven wickets in what was effectively a knockout clash.

Both teams finished on six points from four matches, with Sialkot topping Group ‘B’ due to a better net run-rate.

In the semi-finals, Karachi Whites face Sialkot while Abbottabad take on Lahore Whites.

Sialkot and Multan locked horns in the second game of the night with a semi-final spot on the line. In the end, Sialkot held their nerve to beat Multan by seven wickets with one ball to spare in a chase of 163.

Batting first, Multan lost opener Mohammad Naeem (four) in the fourth over with 26 runs on the board. Skipper Imam-ul-Haq then added 28 runs for the second wicket with Sameer Minhas (14) before the latter was dismissed in the seventh over.

Multan then lost two more wickets in quick succession slipping to 90-4 in 11.4 overs. Imam, however, found support in Bismillah Khan (23) as built a 48-run partnership to revive the innings.

However, the game turned again when Bismillah and Imam fell in the space of five deliveries, triggering a collapse as Multan lost their last six wickets for 24 runs to be dismissed for 163 in 19.5 overs.

Imam was the standout performer with the bat, striking 86 off 51 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. For Sialkot, Sufyan Moqim took three wickets for 37 in four overs while Usama Mir (2-29) and Shoaib Akhtar Jr (2-30) claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Sialkot got off to a solid start as openers Mirza Tahir Baig (29 off 35 balls) and Khawaja Arham (32 off 21) stitched together a 63-run partnership in nine overs. However, both fell in the space of three deliveries, with Moheer Saeed dismissing Arham and Arafat Minhas removing Tahir.

Arafat began his spell with a maiden sixth over before only giving away seven runs in his remaining three to finish with outstanding figures of 1-7.

The 13 required off the last over, delivered by Aamer Yamin, were completed with the help of two boundaries by Hasan, a pair of doubles and a single as Sialkot got with one ball to spare.

Hasan Nawaz, named lan-of-the-match, then took charge of the chase, first adding 37 runs for the third wicket with Abdullah Shafique (16) off 39 balls in a cautious effort. When Abdullah departed in 16th over, Sialkot needed another 64 off 25 balls.

The next 3.5 overs saw Hasan going from 21 off 20 to 80 not out off 40 and Sialkot cruising into the semi-finals. His barrage of boundaries included a six and a four each off 17th and 18th overs before hitting three sixes in the penultimate over and taking 23 runs off it against Sirajuddin.

Earlier in the first game, Lahore Blues batted first but were bundled out for a paltry 86 in 14.3 overs before Abbottabad romped home in 8.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Man-of-the-match Shadab Khan led Abbottabad’s charge with the ball, returning figures of 3-10 in three overs while Shahab Khan (2-11 in 1.3 overs) and Arshad Iqbal (2-30 in three overs) also made important contributions. For Lahore Blues, only Hamza Zahoor offered some resistance with an eight-ball 18.

In reply, Abbottabad suffered an early blow when skipper Fakhar Zaman fell for naught but Shahzaib Khan (32 off 19) and Kamran Ghulam (46 not out off 23, three fours, four sixes) made sure their side comfortably reach the target.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026