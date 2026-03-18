Wales captain Ramsey out of World Cup play-off squad

LONDON: Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has been left out of the squad for this month’s World Cup play-offs, casting fresh doubts over his future in international football.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Pumas in December, having not played for the Mexican side since September.

That lack of first-team football, combined with injuries, mean Ramsey has not played for Wales since September 2024.

Ramsey has said he wants to play for Wales at this year’s World Cup should they qualify, but his hopes of representing his country at a fourth major tournament are now uncertain.

“He hasn’t played competitive football in seven months. He’s not at a club,” said Wales manager Craig Bellamy after announcing his squad on Tuesday. “It (Ramsey’s future) is not really for me to talk about. It’s a situation I’m sure which will resolve itself.”

Ben Davies has led Wales in Ramsey’s absence but, as the Tottenham defender is injured, Fulham attacking midfielder Harry Wilson is likely to skipper the team in the play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff on March 26.

The winners of the Wales-Bosnia tie will face either Italy or Northern Ireland at home on March 31 for a place at a World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States that runs from June 11 to July 19.

Meanwhile, Wales’ attempts to persuade defender Ashley Phillips to switch international allegiance appear to have failed for now, with the England U-21 cap not included in the play-off squad.

Born in Salford, Phillips — Welsh-qualified through a mother from Swansea — was capped by Wales at U-16 level in 2021 before going on to make over 30 appearances for England youth teams.

Phillips was approached by Wales to rejoin their national set-up, but his name was missing from Bellamy’s 26-strong squad.

Meanwhile, injuries to senior players have disrupted Wales’ play-off plans. Davies broke his ankle in January and the defender, who won his 100th cap in October, could miss the World Cup should the Dragons qualify. Centre-back Chris Mepham and striker Kieffer Moore are both out of the Bosnia tie with hamstring problems.

Wrexham’s Danny Ward, one of four goalkeepers in the squad, has been recalled after dislocating his elbow and spending four months on the sidelines.

Full-back Rhys Norrington-Davies and winger Rabbi Matondo, who has not started a game at Scottish giants Rangers this season, also return to the squad.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026