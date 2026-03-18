E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Neymar misses out as Endrick returns to Brazil squad

Agencies Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 08:01am
comments
Whatsapp Channel
BRAZIL head coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during a press conference.—AFP
BRAZIL head coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during a press conference.—AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday Neymar is “not 100 percent” fit so will miss two friendlies later this month as youngster Endrick returns to the squad.

Brazil are set to play France on March 26 in Boston and Croatia on March 31 in Orlando, as the five-time world champions continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar’s absence comes after the 34-year-old missed a recent game for Santos FC due to muscle fatigue, a match which Ancelotti had planned to assess him in person during a scouting trip ahead of the squad announcement.

Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has not played for the national team since suffering a serious knee injury in October 2023 and has struggled to maintain a consistent run of matches since returning to Santos last year.

“Neymar can be at the World Cup if he’s 100%,” Ancelotti told reporters on Monday after announcing his squad. “I didn’t call him up because he’s not 100%. Neymar has to be training and playing.”

Neymar, at a Kings League event in Sao Paulo on Monday, said that he was disappointed and sad about being left out.

“But I remain focused, day after day, training session after training session, match after match. We will achieve our goal. The dream continues.”

Ancelotti has called up 19-year-old Endrick, who returns to international action for the first time in almost a year, and handed a first call-up to Brentford’s Igor Thiago as Brazil look to refresh their attacking options.

Brazil will play another friendly against Egypt in June before beginning their Group ‘C’ World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Bento, Ederson; Defenders: Wesley, Alex Sandro, Douglas Santos, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bremer, Danilo, Ibanez, Leo Pereira; Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Casemiro, Danilo, Fabinho, Gabriel Sara; Forwards: Endrick, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Rayan, Joao Pedro, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe