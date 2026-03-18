Neymar misses out as Endrick returns to Brazil squad

BRAZIL head coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during a press conference.—AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday Neymar is “not 100 percent” fit so will miss two friendlies later this month as youngster Endrick returns to the squad.

Brazil are set to play France on March 26 in Boston and Croatia on March 31 in Orlando, as the five-time world champions continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar’s absence comes after the 34-year-old missed a recent game for Santos FC due to muscle fatigue, a match which Ancelotti had planned to assess him in person during a scouting trip ahead of the squad announcement.

Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has not played for the national team since suffering a serious knee injury in October 2023 and has struggled to maintain a consistent run of matches since returning to Santos last year.

“Neymar can be at the World Cup if he’s 100%,” Ancelotti told reporters on Monday after announcing his squad. “I didn’t call him up because he’s not 100%. Neymar has to be training and playing.”

Neymar, at a Kings League event in Sao Paulo on Monday, said that he was disappointed and sad about being left out.

“But I remain focused, day after day, training session after training session, match after match. We will achieve our goal. The dream continues.”

Ancelotti has called up 19-year-old Endrick, who returns to international action for the first time in almost a year, and handed a first call-up to Brentford’s Igor Thiago as Brazil look to refresh their attacking options.

Brazil will play another friendly against Egypt in June before beginning their Group ‘C’ World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Bento, Ederson; Defenders: Wesley, Alex Sandro, Douglas Santos, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bremer, Danilo, Ibanez, Leo Pereira; Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Casemiro, Danilo, Fabinho, Gabriel Sara; Forwards: Endrick, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Rayan, Joao Pedro, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026