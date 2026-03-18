Iran army vows revenge for security chief Larijani’s killing

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami has threatened to launch a “decisive and regrettable” retaliation for the assassination of security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli air strike, AFP reports.

“Iran’s response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable,” Hatami said in a statement.

The Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s powerful military force that is separate from the army, said in a statement today that it has launched missiles at central Israel “in revenge for the blood of martyr Dr Ali Larijani and his companions”.