E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Ex-tennis player banned for doping

AFP Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:49am
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SYDNEY: Australian tennis player turned coach Marinko Matosevic was slapped with a four-year ban on Tuesday for breaching anti-doping rules between 2018 and 2020.

The former world number 39, who most recently helped coach current Australian players Chris O’Connell and Jordan Thompson, initially denied all charges.

But he admitted to blood doping in comments shortly before the hearing was scheduled to take place, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said.

An independent tribunal found he committed five anti-doping rule violations.

They included “use of a prohibited method through blood doping and facilitating another player to blood dope”.

He also “provided advice to others on how to avoid positive tests, and use and possession of the prohibited clenbuterol”.

Clenbuterol, a medication prescribed for treating asthma, is sometimes misused by athletes as an performance enhancer.

Matosevic, who played at all four Grand Slams, is banned from any tennis event or activity authorised or sanctioned by the ITIAuntil 2030. The 40-year-old is likewise prohibited from coaching or working with any players.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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