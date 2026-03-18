E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Wolves fightback frustrates Brentford in Premier League

AFP Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:46am
WOLVERHAMPTON Wanderers’ Tolu Arokodare (second L) scores during the Premier League match against Brentford at the GTech Community Stadium.—Reuters
WOLVERHAMPTON Wanderers’ Tolu Arokodare (second L) scores during the Premier League match against Brentford at the GTech Community Stadium.—Reuters
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LONDON: Wolverhampton Wanderers staged an impressive fightback from two goals down against Brentford as the Premier League’s bottom club rescued a 2-2 draw thanks to Tolu Arokodare’s late equaliser on Monday.

Rob Edwards’ side trailed to goals from Michael Kayode and Igor Thiago at the Gtech Community Stadium.

But Adam Armstrong got one back just before half-time and Nigeria striker Arokodare snatched Wolves’ leveller in the closing stages.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last three league games after following their shock wins over Aston Villa and Liverpool with this spirited display.

They remain almost certain to be relegated, sitting 12 points from safety with only seven games left.

But if Wolves do slip into the Championship, they can take heart from their refusal to go down with a whimper.

“It’s hard to say when you’ve been 2-0 down but I felt we could have won the game,” Edwards said.

“It shows the fight, the courage, the quality, the spirit that’s in the group. Even though we’re in this position, it actually feels united together.”

It was a painful result for seventh-placed Brentford, who blew the chance to bolster their unexpected bid to qualify for Europe.

Keith Andrews’ men are three points behind sixth-placed Chelsea and four adrift of fifth-placed Liverpool after failing to secure a win that would have catapulted them into contention for a Champions League place.

Tipped as relegation candidates at the start of this season, Brentford have enjoyed a remarkable campaign after losing manager Thomas Frank and forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanne Wissa last summer.

But in the space of seven days they have crashed out of the FA Cup at lowly West Ham United and squandered a strong position against Wolves to endanger their memorable season.

“When you’re talking about us in the same breath as Chelsea, that’s obviously pretty good considering there’s only eight games left,” Andrews said. “But the reality is we could have produced more tonight. We need to be honest with that and look at ourselves.”

Brentford took the lead in the 22nd minute when Keane Lewis-Potter’s perfectly weighted cross picked out Kayode, who easily evaded Wolves’ sloppy marking to power his header past Jose Sa from six yards.

It was the Italian defender’s maiden Brentford goal and his first for any club since netting for Fiorentina against Lazio in 2024.

Thiago doubled Brentford’s advantage in the 37th minute.

A long clearance from Brentford keeper Caoimhin Kelleher was superbly controlled by Dango Ouattara and he unselfishly squared for the predatory Thiago to apply the close-range finish.

Thiago, who earned his first call-up to the Brazil squad on Monday, has now scored 22 goals in 32 games in all competitions this season.

Wolves reduced the deficit through Armstrong’s first goal for the club in the 44th minute.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde slipped a pass to Armstrong and the striker guided a fine finish into the top corner from the edge of the area.

With Brentford losing control, Wolves pushed hard for an equaliser that arrived in the 77th minute.

Yerson Mosquera found Joao Gomes and his cross to the far post was finished with aplomb by Arokodare’s thumping header.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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