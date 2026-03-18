Two killed near Tel Aviv after Iranian missile launches: Israeli medics

Two people have been killed near Tel Aviv during an Iranian missile barrage, Israeli medics say according to AFP, as security services reported that falling munitions had hit multiple sites.

The Magen David Adom emergency responders said the fatalities occurred in Ramat Gan, a city near the Israeli commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

“We saw smoke rising from a building with extensive damage and shattered glass,” an MDA statement said. The pair had no pulse and were not breathing, it added.

“We had no choice but to pronounce them dead at the scene.”