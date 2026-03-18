Spanish king admits ‘much abuse’ during conquest

MADRID: King Felipe VI on Monday acknowledged “much abuse” during Spain’s conquest of the Americas, the latest attempt by a top Spanish official to address Mexico’s longstanding historical grievances.

Laws imposed by the Spanish crown in the 16th century to govern its colonies had a “desire to protect” Indigenous peoples, the king said during a visit to an exhibition of Indigenous Mexican art in Madrid. But “reality later made it impossible to fully enforce, and there was much abuse,” he added, according to a video posted by the royal palace on X.

“There are things that later, when we study them and learn about them, you say: ‘Well, by today’s standards and values, they obviously cannot make us feel proud,’” the king said.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026