E-Paper | March 18, 2026

US piles pressure on Cuba as island fights power cut

AFP Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:16am
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HAVANA/WASH­ING­TON: Washington piled pressure on Cuba’s communist authorities on Tuesday to allow free market reforms as the impoverished island scrambled to recover from a nationwide electricity blackout.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Cuba’s decision announced this week to let exiles invest and own businesses did not go far enough.

“What they announced yesterday is not dramatic enough. It’s not going to fix it. So they’ve got some big decisions to make,” Rubio, a Cuban-American and vociferous critic of the island’s ruling party, told reporters at the White House.

President Donald Trump, who just had said he would “take” Cuba, added: “We’ll be doing something with Cuba very soon.” Cuba’s authorities are under increasingly crushing pressure, with Washington openly stating it wants to end the nearly seven-decades-old US standoff with the one-party communist state.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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