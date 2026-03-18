E-Paper | March 18, 2026

PM approves restructuring of agricultural research council

Amin Ahmed Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:11am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved on Tues­day the restructuring of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), and directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Res­e­arch to make reorganisation plan with a timeline for implementation.

Chairing a meeting on matters relating to PARC, PM Shehbaz directed that PARC should be developed in line with the research on agriculture being carried out by the Chinese Academy Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

Under the restructuring plan, the National Agricultural Resear­­ch Centre in Islamabad will be converted into the ‘Centre of Excel­l­e­n­­ce’ in five disciplines of agricult­u­ral research.

The reform vision is to align national agenda strictly with export targets and food security goals. The PARC will be repositioned as a strategic coordinator, shifting away from direct implementation, with imbedded international partnerships systematically across the research system.

National Agricultural Research Centre to be developed into centre of excellence in five disciplines

The five disciplines are ‘Genome-Based Research in Field and Horti­cultural Crops’ to develop climate-resilient varieties and high-yield hybrids; ‘Genetic Improve­ment and Health Management of Live­stock’ with the objective of improving breeds, advanced diagnostics, and vaccine development; ‘Climate-smart solutions for land, water and energy with the objective of precision irrigation, soil health restoration and renewable energy; ‘Artificial Intelligence Technology in Agri and Food System’ to build big data, AI, precision equipment, farm automation and robotics.

According to the restructuring plan, each Centre of Excellence will be headed by an expert of CAAS, with whom an action plan has been worked out. On governance reforms, the board of scientific advisory committee will be composed of 50 per cent foreign experts, including CAAS specialised in agriculture research and development.

In addition to the ‘Centres of Excellence’, the restructuring plan seeks to establish four ecology-based regional centres to replace the fragmented network. The ‘Tropical Agricultural Research Centre’ in Karachi will focus on tropical crops, coastal agriculture and inland fisheries.

The ‘Dryland Agricultural Rese­arch Centre’ in Quetta will specialise in arid horticulture, rangeland and livestock. The ‘Dryland Agri­c­ultural Research Centre’ in Gilgit-Baltistan will be dedicated to mountain horticulture and cold-water fisheries, while the ‘Arid Zone Research Institute’ in Dera Ismail Khan will concentrate on arid crops and natural resource management.

The reform agenda seeks to make PARC a viable institution to ensure national food needs and promoting agri exports by bringing reforms in the governance structure, acquiring the services of top agricultural scientists and effective coordination with the provincial governments with significant goals to achieve.

The document says the implementation roadmap for restructuring PARC will be completed in four phases.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

Newspaper

Amin Ahmed is an Islamabad-based correspondent for Dawn with nearly two decades of experience in the field. He reports on socio-economic development, agriculture, and privatisation, as well as parliamentary committees.

Amin Ahmed

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe