PM approves restructuring of agricultural research council

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved on Tues­day the restructuring of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), and directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Res­e­arch to make reorganisation plan with a timeline for implementation.

Chairing a meeting on matters relating to PARC, PM Shehbaz directed that PARC should be developed in line with the research on agriculture being carried out by the Chinese Academy Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

Under the restructuring plan, the National Agricultural Resear­­ch Centre in Islamabad will be converted into the ‘Centre of Excel­l­e­n­­ce’ in five disciplines of agricult­u­ral research.

The reform vision is to align national agenda strictly with export targets and food security goals. The PARC will be repositioned as a strategic coordinator, shifting away from direct implementation, with imbedded international partnerships systematically across the research system.

National Agricultural Research Centre to be developed into centre of excellence in five disciplines

The five disciplines are ‘Genome-Based Research in Field and Horti­cultural Crops’ to develop climate-resilient varieties and high-yield hybrids; ‘Genetic Improve­ment and Health Management of Live­stock’ with the objective of improving breeds, advanced diagnostics, and vaccine development; ‘Climate-smart solutions for land, water and energy with the objective of precision irrigation, soil health restoration and renewable energy; ‘Artificial Intelligence Technology in Agri and Food System’ to build big data, AI, precision equipment, farm automation and robotics.

According to the restructuring plan, each Centre of Excellence will be headed by an expert of CAAS, with whom an action plan has been worked out. On governance reforms, the board of scientific advisory committee will be composed of 50 per cent foreign experts, including CAAS specialised in agriculture research and development.

In addition to the ‘Centres of Excellence’, the restructuring plan seeks to establish four ecology-based regional centres to replace the fragmented network. The ‘Tropical Agricultural Research Centre’ in Karachi will focus on tropical crops, coastal agriculture and inland fisheries.

The ‘Dryland Agricultural Rese­arch Centre’ in Quetta will specialise in arid horticulture, rangeland and livestock. The ‘Dryland Agri­c­ultural Research Centre’ in Gilgit-Baltistan will be dedicated to mountain horticulture and cold-water fisheries, while the ‘Arid Zone Research Institute’ in Dera Ismail Khan will concentrate on arid crops and natural resource management.

The reform agenda seeks to make PARC a viable institution to ensure national food needs and promoting agri exports by bringing reforms in the governance structure, acquiring the services of top agricultural scientists and effective coordination with the provincial governments with significant goals to achieve.

The document says the implementation roadmap for restructuring PARC will be completed in four phases.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026