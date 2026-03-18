E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Over 5,600 Pakistanis repatriated from Iran amid war

Saleem Shahid Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:07am
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QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday termed the large-scale repatriation of Pakistani citizens from Iran as the result of a coordinated government effort.

In a post on social media platform X, he said a total of 5,615 Pakistani citizens had safely returned home from Iran via Gwadar and Chagai districts since Feb 28, while 431 foreign nationals, including 217 Iranian drivers, had also entered Pakistan.

The repatriation comes amid growing tensions in the region following the start of the US-Israel war on Iran, which has disrupted travel and trade routes and prompted many Pakistani nationals to return home.

In recent weeks, authorities have facilitated the return of hundreds of pilgrims, traders and labourers stranded in Iran, with border crossings at Taftan and Gwadar witnessing increased movement.

431 foreign nationals, including 217 Iranian drivers also enter Pakistan

The chief minister praised the timely and effective performance of the district administrations of Gwadar and Chagai, saying that arriving passengers were provided with accommodation, food and other necessary facilities, while their safe onward travel was ensured.

He said the government was fully mobilised to ensure the convenience, safety and comfort of passengers, adding that all relevant agencies were performing their responsibilities efficiently through coordinated efforts.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti reiterated the government’s commitment to utilising all available resources for effective border management, provision of public facilities and the welfare of passengers.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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