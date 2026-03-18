No casualties as drone ‘falls’ in Chaklala

ISLAMABAD: An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell on a residence in the Chaklala area of Rawalpindi, security sources said.

They said that no loss of life was reported in the incident. However, they said that the house had sustained some damage.

Last week, four people were injured after a “few rudimentary” drones launched by the Afghan Taliban were intercepted in various cities of Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The development came amid Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, which was launched on the night of February 26, following unprovoked firing by the Afghan Taliban from across the border.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026