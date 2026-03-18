E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Police bust gangs, recover millions in cash

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:05am
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QUETTA: Several suspects involved in murder, robbery and other serious crimes had been arrested during major police operations in Balochistan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Serious Crime Investigation Wing Dr Sami Malik said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, he said weapons, cash, gold and other stolen goods were also recovered during the operations. “Several blind and difficult cases were solved by the Serious Crime Investigation Wing,” he said, adding that significant progress had been made in 10 important cases with the arrest of suspects. “In the Eastern Bypass murder case, the accused Ehsanullah was arrested and weapons were recovered from his possession. Similarly, in the Khalifa Gali murder case in Sariab, the accused Abdul Manan was also arrested during an operation,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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