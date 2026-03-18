E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Two killed near Tel Aviv after missile launches: Israeli medics

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 04:25am
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Two people have killed near Tel Aviv during an missile barrage, Israeli emergency responders have said, according to AFP.

Police reported they were responding to “several” impact sites around the city and its surrounding areas as Israel claimed the attacks were carried out by Iran.

“We saw smoke rising from a building with extensive damage and shattered glass. From among the debris, we saw two unconscious casualties, with no pulse and not breathing, with severe injuries to their bodies,” the Magen David Adom emergency responder said in a statement, adding medics had pronounced the two people dead at the scene.

The emergency responder had earlier released a statement saying the two patients were found in serious condition, while police had confirmed reports of “the fall of munition fragments in the Tel Aviv District.”

Iran Israel War

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