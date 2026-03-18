Opposition wants legislative scrutiny of admin regulations

LAHORE: The Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has asked the Speaker to take measures to strengthen legislative scrutiny of rules and regulations issued by provincial authorities.

PTI lawmaker Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan, in a letter to Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan, has shown serious concerns about expansion of legislative powers by regulatory authorities.

“We draw your attention to an increasingly significant constitutional and governance concern–the growing practice of regulatory and enforcement authorities creating rules and frameworks that effectively amount to legislation. This trend risks blurring the important constitutional distinction between legislation enacted by elected representatives and regulations issued for administrative implementation,” said the PTI lawmaker.

Rana Aftab added that under the framework of the Constitution, legislative authority rested with parliament and the provincial assemblies.

PTI lawmaker writes letter to Speaker about growing powers of admin, replacing legislative

“Administrative bodies and regulatory authorities are ordinarily empowered only to frame subordinate rules or regulations for the purpose of implementing a statute, not to introduce new legal obligations, penalties, or policy frameworks that go beyond the intent of the parent legislation. When authorities begin to exercise such powers expansively, the line between legislation and regulation becomes indistinct, potentially undermining the role of the assembly as the primary law-making body.”

According to the lawmaker’s letter, a number of drawbacks arise when administrative authorities are permitted, either expressly or through broad statutory language, to effectively legislate–erosion of democratic accountability, laws created directly by regulatory authorities are not subjected to the same level of debate, scrutiny, and approval that occurs within the assembly.

“This weakens democratic oversight and diminishes the role of elected representatives in shaping public policy, blurring the separation of powers when enforcement bodies begin to create rules with the force of law beyond their mandate, they assume both regulatory and legislative roles. This concentration of power can undermine constitutional governance and institutional balance.”

The letter said authorities exercising powers beyond their statutory mandate might impose obligations, compliance mechanisms, or penalties that were never contemplated by the legislature.

“Such overreach often results in uncertainty for citizens, businesses, and public institutions. In many cases, rules issued by authorities come into force without meaningful legislative review or systematic scrutiny by assembly committees. This creates a regulatory environment where significant policy decisions may occur outside the Assembly’s direct supervision.”

When regulations extend beyond the parent statute, affected parties frequently challenge them before the courts. This leads to prolonged litigation, administrative instability, and unnecessary burdens on the judicial system.

“By contrast, in jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, delegated legislation through statutory instruments operates within a structured framework established by the Statutory Instruments Act 1946. Ministers may issue delegated legislation only within the scope defined by the enabling Act passed by the parliament of the United Kingdom, and such instruments are subject to established procedures of parliamentary scrutiny, including affirmative and negative resolution mechanisms. These safeguards ensure that executive rule-making remains subordinate to the legislature and subject to institutional checks.”

The absence of comparable procedural safeguards within our provincial regulatory framework may allow administrative bodies to exercise quasi-legislative authority without sufficient parliamentary supervision and this not only risks institutional imbalance but may also undermine public confidence in the legislative process, he added.

The opposition lawmaker asked the Speaker to ensure that rule-making powers granted in statutes remain narrowly tailored to implementation rather than policy-making.

“Establish a standing committee or review mechanism for examining delegated legislation issued by provincial authorities. Reaffirm the principle that substantive law-making must remain the prerogative of the assembly.”

Rana Aftab said these measures would help preserve the constitutional role of the assembly, ensure democratic accountability, and prevent regulatory overreach while still allowing administrative bodies to perform their legitimate implementation functions.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026