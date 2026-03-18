69 get Rs91.6m on ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE: On the directives of the office of the Punjab ombudsman, outstanding dues worth Rs91.6 million were cleared and paid to 69 citizens across the province within a span of three months.

A spokesperson said the citizens had approached the ombudsman after experiencing prolonged delays and denial of payments by various government departments.

Acting on the complaints, the ombudsman directed the relevant authorities to promptly resolve and settle the pending cases.

Following the orders, long-pending arrears exceeding Rs91.6 million were disbursed, providing significant financial relief to the affected citizens.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026