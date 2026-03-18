E-Paper | March 18, 2026

‘Killers’ of three sisters arrested

A Correspondent Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
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GUJRAT: Gujranwala police on Tuesday claimed to have traced and arrested the three suspects allegedly involved in the killing of as many sisters at Rakh Kalan village, Rasool Nagar Road, in Alipur Chattha police precincts.

As per the police, the expatriate husband of one of the murdered women, and his two nephews turned out to be the killers.

A spokesman for Gujranwala police says that Alipur Chattha police were informed about the murder of an unidentified woman and a case was lodged on May 23, 2025.

The Wazirabad circle police, he says, launched investigation and identified the murdered woman as Nazia.

During the investigation, the police learnt that Nazia’s husband Mansha Masih had flown to Germany on the day she was murdered. However, after some time, he returned to Pakistan and went into hiding.

The police traced and arrested Mansha along with his two nephews – Dawood and Subhan -- over suspicion.

During interrogation, the nephews revealed that Mansha had shot dead his wife, Nazia, and later on they also gunned down her two sisters – Hamla and Maria – and threw their bodies into a canal. The police, later, also recovered the bodies.

The police say that all the three suspects have confessed their crime.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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