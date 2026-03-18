E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Lakshmi underground water tank capacity being increased

APP Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
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LAHORE: The capacity of the underground water storage tank at Lakshmi Chowk is being increased from three million gallons to four million gallons to tackle urban flooding during monsoon.

Punjab Housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal on Tuesday visited the site and reviewed the progress of the construction work. Lahore WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed and other officials briefed him on the project.

According to the briefing, rainwater from Nisbat Road, Gawalmandi and nearby areas would be diverted through underground pipelines into the storage tank to ensure effective drainage during the monsoon season. The design of the project has been further improved, and the depth of the tank has also been increased.

The secretary directed the authorities to expedite the construction work to complete the project before the upcoming monsoon. He said that Lakshmi Chowk had long remained a major flooding point during rains, where several feet of water accumulated, causing difficulties for citizens. The project was expected to provide a lasting solution to the issue. He added that similar underground water storage tanks were being developed at various locations in Lahore, with public convenience being the top priority under the directions of the chief minister.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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