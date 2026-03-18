Two cops booked for man’s illegal detention

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday registered a case on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Rajana Police SHO Ijaz Khokhar and ASI Javed Iqbal for the alleged illegal detention of an elderly man in a robbery case.

Justice Tanweer Ahmad Sheikh had ordered Toba DPO Akhlaqullah Tarar to register the case with ACE against both cops and submit the FIR before the LHC.

A petition was filed before the LHC by Nosheen Razzaq of Gojra, who had claimed that her father Razzaq (70) was arrested by the accused cops in a robbery case without any FIR.

She said that her father was a heart patient who had undergone bypass surgery, had a leg deformity due to a past accident, and was suffering from urinary complications. She claimed that the accused policemen had demanded a bribe for his release.

When summoned by the LHC, the court was informed by the accused cops that Razzaq had been discharged from the case.

However, the LHC ordered the DPO to register a case against the officials for falsely implicating Razzaq in the robbery case. The accused cops were yet to be arrested.

BOOKED: A man has been booked for allegedly kidnapping and repeatedly raping his female relative who was visiting to attend a wedding ceremony in the Sindhi Wali Puli locality of Talamba, Mian Channu in Khanewal.

Complainant S of Toba Tek Singh Chak 388 JB claimed in her FIR that she had gone to attend the wedding of her cousin on Feb 5.

She claimed that while returning, her accused relative offered her lift in his car from Talamba to Abdul Hakim to catch a bus for Toba.

However, she claimed that he forcibly took her to an unknown place where he locked her in a room and repeatedly raped her for more than one month.

She succeeded in running away from there and reached home on March 14.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

DEATH SENTENCE: Jhang Additional District and Sessions Judge Asma Tahseen on Tuesday handed down the death sentence to a private school owner for sexually abusing female students.

According to the prosecution, a case was registered in 2024 at the Kotwali Police Station on the complaint of the father of two students.

The complainant had stated that convict Muhammad Awais, who operated a private school on the Bhakkar Road, subjected his minor daughters to sexual abuse, recorded videos of the victims and used them for blackmail.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026