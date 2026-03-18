Injured suspect held in CCD ‘encounter’

BAHAWALPUR: The Crime Control Department (CCD) claimed to have arrested a suspected criminal in injured condition after an “encounter” in the area of Bahawalpur city’s northern by-pass on Tuesday.

According to the CCD officials, during night patrol, a CCD team signaled two suspects riding a motorcycle to stop for identification.

The suspects, instead, allegedly opened fire that was returned by the CCD officials.

During the crossfire, the suspects attempted to flee on the motorcycle, but it collided with the boundary wall of a house, they say.

As a result, one of them fell on the ground and was injured, while the other managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The injured suspect,identified as Naveed, was arrested by the CCD officials, who said that the motorcycle being used by the suspects was stolen in the limits of Bahawalpur Civil Lines police station.

The injured suspect, they say, was allegedly involved in three criminal cases.

A case against the fleeing suspect was also registered on the complaint of a CCD team member, ASI Arshad Khan.

TEACHER HELD: Saddar police claimed to have arrested a teacher on the charge of torturing two minor brothers, who studied at his private school-cum-seminary in Muslim Town, Bahawalpur, while the suspect’s brother escaped.

According to the police sources, two brothers --Hafiz Tahir and Khalid -- had been running a private school-cum-seminary in their house.

A woman, Farhana Bibi, had complained to Bahawalpur DPO that her two minor sons -- Abdul Wahab and Abdul Hadi -- where studying in the seminary run by the two brothers, who allegedly subjected the children to severe torture, leaving them injured. She sought action against them.

The DPO ordered the police to take necessary action.

On the DPO’s orders, Saddar police SHO Anisur Rehman arrested Tahir, while his brother khalid fled away.

According to the complainant, her minor sons were admitted to hospital for treatment.

The SHO says raids are being conducted to arrest the fleeing suspect.

RAPIST CONVICTED: Burewala Additional Sessions Judge handed down life term on two counts, along with Rs0.6 million fine, to a man for abducting and raping a girl.

According to the prosecution, the convict, Sharif, had abducted 17-year-old ‘S’ and raped her. Burewala city police registered FIR No 596/24, under sections 377 and 366 of the PPC against the suspect and after his arrest, submitted the case challan in the court.

The court also ordered the convict to pay a sum of Rs0.5m to the rape survivor.

FINED: The officials of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) during a raid on a shopping mall in Bahawalpur, slapped heavy fines on alleged profiteers for overcharging the customers purchasing essential commodities.

The Pera officials warned the shopkeepers that on repeated violations of the district administration’s price list, cases would also be registered against them.

Meanwhile, a raiding team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Bahawalpur, seized 6,000 bottles of fake and expired cold drinks during a raid on a general store and imposed a Rs50,000 fine on its owner.

The PFA officials say that the seized fake cold drinks, which were meant to be sold during Eid days, were publicly discarded.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026