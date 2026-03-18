Man sentenced to life for murder of brother

OKARA: A man was sentenced on Tuesday to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life along with a fine for the murder of his brother.

As per details, Khizar Hayat, a resident of Gulshan Arshad Town in the City B Division Police area, had murdered his brother Ghulam Mustafa over some petty issue by inflicting repeated blows at a cattle pen in Kot Nihal Singh.

District and Sessions Judge Mian Shahzad Raza convicted Khizar Hayat to RI for life along with a fine Rs0.5 million as compensation to be paid to the legal heirs of deceased Ghulam Mustafa. In case of default, the convict would further undergo six months of simple imprisonment.

ACCIDENTS: Two motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents on Tuesday.

In one incident, motorcyclist Fayyaz (42), a resident of Muhammad Nagar near Haveli Lakkha, was hit by a tractor trolley and killed on the spot on the Dipalpur-Haveli Road near Dola Pukhta village. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the Dipalpur THQ Hospital.

In the second incident, a 75-year old motorcyclist died after being hit by a truck near Shareen Bothanna village on Hujra Road.

Area police arrested truck driver Nadeem and impounded the vehicle.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026