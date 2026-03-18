Man booked over ‘blasphemy charges’

SAHIWAL: Dera Raheem police registered a blasphemy case against a man accused of wilful desecration of the Holy Quran at village 108/9-L on Tuesday.

According to the police report, labourer ‘K’ (30) was booked under Section 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code on the compliant of Station House Officer (SHO) Subha Sadiq.

The incident was first reported through a call to the police emergency helpline (15) by a villager named Shaukat, who alleged that ‘K’ had desecrated the Holy Quran. Police rushed to the village.

Witnesses, including village mosque prayer leader Faiz Rasool, stated that during the Zuhr prayer, the suspect entered the village mosque, picked up a copy of the Quran and later threw it into a sewage drain near his house. Villagers also alleged that he hurled stones at the holy book.

The mob apprehended the suspect on the spot.

Villager Ali Hasan and others retrieved the copy of the Quran, dried it, and showed it to police as evidence.

SHO Subha Sadiq told this correspondent that the police controlled the crowd, examined the wet copy and arrested the suspect from the village. Unconfirmed reports suggest the suspect may be a drug addict. SHO Sadiq confirmed that the suspect was produced before Area Magistrate Judge Akbar Ali and was sent on judicial remand to Sahiwal central prison.

ARRESTED: Acting on a tip-off, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an outlaw affiliated with banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (Fitnatul Khawarij) from Galaxy Mall, Faisalabad Road, Okara, on Monday.

According to reports, suspect Rahmatullah is a permanent resident of Post Office Dheri Baba, tehsil Kambal, District Swat. The CTD alleged that the terrorist was planning for some subversive activity. The CTD officials raided the pointed location and arrested him along with 1,511 grams of explosive material. The CTD recovered items which included electronic devices, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), an iron box, battery holders, electric circuits, detonators, and Rs2,260 in cash. The CTD officials called Civil Defence personnel from Okara who neutralised live wires connected to the devices.

Later, a case 11/26 was registered under PPC Section 4/5, Explosive Act 1908 and Section 11/F(2), 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1996 on the complaint of CTD Sub-Inspector Waseem Akhter.

Sources confirmed that Rahmat was produced before the regional anti-terrorism court special judge who granted eight-day physical remand on Tuesday. The CTD has been directed to present him again on March 25.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026