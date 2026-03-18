South Punjab Eye Bank in the works

LAHORE: Multan Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting on the establishment of the South Punjab Eye Bank for detailed deliberations about its framework, operational mechanism and administrative structure.

He stated that effective counseling would be used to promote cornea donation, ensuring timely treatment for patients in need. He directed that trained volunteers and healthcare professionals be engaged for this purpose.

He announced that the project would be formally structured as a trust immediately after Eid to ensure sustainability and institutional continuity. It was also agreed that the scope of the trust may be expanded to include other health-related services in the future.

The commissioner instructed authorities to ensure immediate registration and operationalisation of the project, emphasising training, awareness campaigns, and linkages with national and international organisations.

During the briefing, Dr Rashad Qamar highlighted that due to the absence of an eye bank in south Punjab, patients rely on corneas sourced from abroad. He identified infections, malnutrition, and lack of awareness as major causes of blindness in the region.

He further informed that over 303 corneal transplants had been successfully performed at the Multan Nishtar Hospital, while more than 160 patients were currently on the waiting list. He emphasised that the availability of corneas remains the biggest challenge.

Dr Qamar added that the establishment of an eye bank would enable local retrieval and preservation of corneas, while modern equipment, ultra-low temperature freezers, and a trained surgical team were already in place. He noted that even a small number of consented donations from daily mortality cases could help restore vision to dozens of patients.

The meeting began with a Fateha prayer for the late Jalaluddin Rumi.

The meeting was attended by Majid Fakhri, Khawaja Najam, Khawaja Azhar, Faisal Saeed, Rahman Naseem, and other stakeholders.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026