E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Rescue 1122 driver shot dead

Our Correspondent Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
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NAROWAL: Unidentified persons opened fire and killed a Rescue 1122 driver in Sialkot on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Sialkot said the control room had received a phone call from Amanatpura Agoki. According to the caller, unidentified persons had shot a person. The rescuers immediately reached the spot and provided CPR and first aid to the injured.

The deceased was later identified as 43-year-old Yasir Hafeez, an employee of Rescue 1122 Sialkot, who was performing duty as a driver at the Sahuwala Rescue Station when he received the gunshot.

On receiving information, the police reached there and shifted it to the hospital for a post-mortem. According to the district police, an investigation had been launched into the murder.

District Police Officer retired Capt Dost Muhammad said the murder case was being investigated from different angles.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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