UoS signs MoU for environmental sustainability

SARGODHA: The University of Sargodha (UoS) and Beaconhouse Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on environmental sustainability and campus beautification.

The agreement was signed by Director General Dr Abdul Mannan on behalf of the Beaconhouse Group and Interdisciplinary Research Centre for One Health Director Prof Dr Zafar Hayat represented UoS, in the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and senior officials.

Under the MoU, the Beaconhouse Group will provide 100,000 plants of various species to the university, which will be planted across the main campus, College of Agriculture, and Engineering College under the university’s One Health Programme, with a commitment to their proper care and maintenance.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Abbas highlighted the university’s commitment to environmental sustainability and said that initiatives like large-scale plantation played a vital role in promoting ecological balance alongside academic and research excellence. He also briefed the delegation on the ongoing academic and infrastructure development projects.

Dr Mannan stated that the group aimed to distribute 1.5 million plants to educational institutions across the country to promote a clean and green environment, adding that UoS was a key partner in this initiative.

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic plantation activity led by the vice chancellor, while the visiting delegation also toured various university facilities and appreciated its modern academic and research environment.

RAPE ATTEMPT: A youth allegedly entered the house of an overseas citizen and attempted to rape a woman while filming the incident in Sargodha.

According to the police, the wife (F) of a overseas citizen was alone in the house in Chak 136 SB of Sillanwali town of Sargodha when a youth allegedly entered the house and tried to remove her clothes to forcibly rape the woman.

Police claimed that he made an indecent video of the woman and threatened the victim with serious consequences if she made a noise, and fled from the scene.

The Sillanwali Police registered a case on the complaint of the victim and were investigating the incident.

ROADS: The commissioner has ordered to give priority to roads in densely populated areas.

According to sources, a total of 19 development schemes were approved for Sargodha and Bhakkar in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali, which would be sent for approval for the next financial year 2026-27.

The approved schemes include the construction and repair of 11 roads in the inner areas of Sargodha city and eight roads in Bhakkar district.

The commissioner directed that the priorities of the schemes should be determined keeping in mind the ground realities. He emphasised on giving priority to the construction and repair of roads in densely-populated areas so that maximum people could directly benefit from the scheme. The commissioner said that development schemes were a source of public welfare, therefore transparency and quality should be ensured at all costs.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026