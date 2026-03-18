Govt approves proposal to convert municipal waste into fuel

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a proposal to convert municipal waste into fuel under the public-private partnership (PPP) framework, and ordered floating the unsolicited proposal submitted by a private company in the market to ensure transparency and a competitive process.

A statement issued here on Tuesday said that the decision was made during a meeting of the public-private partnership committee, chaired by Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi.

Mr Afridi told the meeting that the waste-to-energy conversion initiative would lay the foundation for a modern and sustainable waste management system in Peshawar.

He said that the project would help reduce reliance on imported coal for the cement industry, save foreign exchange, and create employment opportunities for the people.

“This initiative will not only benefit the environment but also contribute positively to the economy,” he said, adding that additional economic gains could be achieved through carbon credits and their industrial utilisation.

The meeting was informed that Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) produced from waste would be used as an alternative to coal in the cement industry.

Under the project, material recovery and processing facilities and other required infrastructure will be established at the Shamshatoo landfill site in Peshawar.

The meeting was told that the project would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote environmentally friendly waste management practices, and decrease waste accumulation at landfill sites, leading to overall improvement in the environment.

The participants were also informed that, following its successful implementation in Peshawar, the project would be expanded to other divisional headquarters across the province.

Provincial minister for finance Muzammil Aslam, chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of relevant departments, and other members of the PPP committee attended the meeting via video link.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026