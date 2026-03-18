40,000 children to be enrolled in Bajaur schools

BAJAUR/LOWER DIR: A ceremony was held in the Khar area of Bajaur district on Tuesday to inaugurate the school enrolment campaign, with speakers emphasising the need for concerted efforts to make the drive result-oriented.

The inaugural ceremony was arranged by the education department’s local office.

Deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, deputy district education officer Lawoo Dan Shahid, and others were present on the occasion.

The speakers urged the citizens, particularly influential community members, to play their part in ensuring the success of the campaign.

On the occasion, DC Ali Khan said collective efforts were needed to make the campaign a success.

He directed the officials of the education department, both male and female sections, to make the campaign result-oriented.

The ceremony was informed that about 40,000 children, including girls, would be enrolled during the campaign, which officially runs till March 31.

Deputy education officer Lawoo Dan Shahid told participants that 65 per cent of new students would be enrolled in government schools, 35 per cent in private schools, and five per cent in seminaries.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner distributed schoolbags and books among the newly-enrolled students.

Meanwhile, a walk was held in Lower Dir on Tuesday as part of the ongoing school enrolment drive launched by the education department to raise public awareness about the importance of education, particularly girls’ education.

The walk was led by sub-divisional education officer (SDEO) (women) Nasim Begum and was attended by students, women teachers, and education officials. The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans highlighting the value of education, the need to improve the literacy rate, and the importance of enrolling children, especially girls, in schools. The rally passed through various streets, urging residents to ensure the school enrollment of their children.

Later, a ceremony was held at Government Girls Community Model School, Dherai Talash, where Nasim Begum, ASDEO Nehar Iqbal, school leader Zainab and the school’s headmistress Nargus Begum addressed the participants. They stressed the need for parents to prioritise education for a brighter future for their children and to actively support the government’s enrolment campaign.

The SDEO said an educated mother plays a pivotal role not only in nurturing a well-informed family but also in contributing to the overall development of society. She urged parents to enrol as many children as possible, particularly girls, to help the education department achieve its enrolment targets.

She added that the campaign primarily seeks to bring out-of-school children into the formal education system and enhance the literacy rate.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026