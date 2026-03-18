Awareness about right to public service stressed

KHYBER: Right to Public Service district Khyber monitoring officer Surriya Khan has stressed the need for extensive awareness among the people of merged districts about their legal rights.

During a visit to district press club Landi Kotal on Tuesday, she told local journalists that they could play an important role in spreading awareness about the utility and importance of the RTS Act.

She said that the Frontier Crimes Regulation had largely kept the tribesmen in the dark about their legal, constitutional and basic human rights and it was time they approached the RTS to secure these rights.

She said that the basic purpose of the conception of RTS was to provide relief to general public and to ensure timely services delivery by the government departments.

She called upon the general public, particularly the people of merged districts, to approach every government department without hesitation and utilise the service of RTS in securing their legitimate rights.

She said that the RTS was ever ready to provide much needed relief to masses as it ensured the realisation of due rights of the complainants in the shortest possible time.

She said that the journalists’ community could act as a bridge between the government departments and local residents by sensitising them about the proper use of RTS.

She asked the local journalists to provide useful suggestions about better use of various communication channels for effective awareness campaign among tribesmen.

Ms. Khan said that a major seminar about productive use of RTS would be organised at the district press club after EIdul Fitr.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026