E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Awareness about right to public service stressed

Our Correspondent Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KHYBER: Right to Public Service district Khyber monitoring officer Surriya Khan has stressed the need for extensive awareness among the people of merged districts about their legal rights.

During a visit to district press club Landi Kotal on Tuesday, she told local journalists that they could play an important role in spreading awareness about the utility and importance of the RTS Act.

She said that the Frontier Crimes Regulation had largely kept the tribesmen in the dark about their legal, constitutional and basic human rights and it was time they approached the RTS to secure these rights.

She said that the basic purpose of the conception of RTS was to provide relief to general public and to ensure timely services delivery by the government departments.

She called upon the general public, particularly the people of merged districts, to approach every government department without hesitation and utilise the service of RTS in securing their legitimate rights.

She said that the RTS was ever ready to provide much needed relief to masses as it ensured the realisation of due rights of the complainants in the shortest possible time.

She said that the journalists’ community could act as a bridge between the government departments and local residents by sensitising them about the proper use of RTS.

She asked the local journalists to provide useful suggestions about better use of various communication channels for effective awareness campaign among tribesmen.

Ms. Khan said that a major seminar about productive use of RTS would be organised at the district press club after EIdul Fitr.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe