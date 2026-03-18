E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Swabi to host three-day cultural festival

Our Correspondent Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
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SWABI: The provincial government plans to organise a three-day cultural show here in April, wherein the culture of Pakhtuns, especially Swabi district, will be highlighted and presented as a model to educate youngsters about its importance in people’s life.

In this connection a detailed meeting was held in Swabi deputy commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

The gathering was presided by DC Tariqullah Khan and attended by MPA Abdul Karim, Fazal Rahim, president of Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ali Syed, director Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Gul Muhammad, deputy director KP Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT), officials of Youth Affairs, sports officials, intellectuals and members of Swabi Press Club (SPC).

Briefing the participants, Abdul Karim, a former adviser to the chief minister on industry, said that intellectuals widely acknowledge the Gandhara civilization as holding a unique place in the history of the Pakhtuns.

He added that Swabi’s geography clearly shows it served as a gateway to this rich civilization, which is why the region has long remained culturally vibrant.

“Apart from this, the land of Swabi has given birth to such distinguished personalities who have made their name not only in Pakistan but also in the world,” he said.

Prof Nooral Amin Yousafzai, who taught in Islamia College Peshawar and wrote 32

books, said on the occasion that the history of Swabi people was about 700 years old and the different cultures that flourished here during these years had been kept alive by local people even in the present rapidly changing technological and scientific world.

He said that Hund, which is situated in Chota Lahor tehsil has a 4,000 years old history, was a centre of trade in ancient times, while the main purpose of the fort built in Attock during the Mughal era was aimed at reducing its importance.

He said that Alexander the Great and other warriors who came to this region at different times and fought against the Pakhtuns always praised the culture and bravery of the local people.

In this show, the culture of the hujra, jirga, music, mukha, singers and various other cultural values will be prominently presented to highlight the importance of culture and Pukhtun values.

It was unanimously decided to hold this show at the University of Swabi on April 24, 25 and 26. Done stalk would also be established in Hund museum at the bank of Indus River.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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