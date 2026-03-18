E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Suspension bridge collapses in Upper Chitral

Our Correspondent Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
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CHITRAL: A wooden suspension bridge collapsed in the Yarkhun River in the Upper Chitral district on Tuesday morning.

The Yukum village incident severed the primary link between nine villages situated on the right bank of and the rest of the region, leaving over 20,000 people isolated.

Three people, including the driver of a mini-truck crossing the bridge at the time of the collapse, narrowly escaped death as they’re rescued by residents and provided first aid.

Residents attributed the incident to the bridge’s dilapidated condition, noting it hadn’t been maintained for years, so it buckled under the weight of the vehicle.

The crossing served as a vital artery for transporting essentials to the villages of Phashk, Shich, Miragram No 2, Pardan, Emit, Auhkan, Yukum and Yorjokhom.

Former district council member Mohammad Wazir Khan warned that the bridge’s collapse would multiply the hardships of residents.

“The residents are virtually besieged with no alternative route. This incident happened as the Eidul Fitr is approaching,” he said.

The councillor warned if authorities didn’t construct a makeshift jeepable bridge to restore traffic, there would be a food shortage.

KILLED: A truck driver was killed and a cleaner critically injured when their vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Ashrait area here early on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as the brakes of the truck, driven by Dilawar Khan of Upper Dir district, failed on a slope near the Lowari Tunnel.

The driver died on the spot, while the cleaner was rushed to Drosh Hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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