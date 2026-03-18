E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Wapda guard kills man as boat drifts into prohibited area

Our Correspondent Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
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HARIPUR: A Wapda security guard shot dead a man after a boat drifted into the Tarbela Dam’s prohibited area here on Tuesday, the police said.

Ghazi police quoted Sher Azam Khan, a resident of Darra Moht village of Ghazi tehsil, as saying that his brother, Sher Aslam Khan, 35, and their nephew, Raza Khan, were on their way to a nearby hill to get fodder via Tarbela Lake by a boat.

“However, the boat’s engine broke down abruptly, and it started drifting downstream and entered the Tarbela’s main dam area due to gusty winds. A security guard cautioned them to stay away from the dam area and blew warning whistles,” the complainant said.

However, he said the riders were unable to drive the inoperable boat out of the prohibited area due to a mechanical fault and cautioned the Wapda guard from a distance that they were unable to stop the drifting boat. But, according to the complainant, the guard used abusive language against them before opening fire with his official gun. As a result of the firing, Aslam Khan died on the spot while his nephew escaped unhurt as he hid himself behind the boat’s engine.

The rescue workers and police shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Ghazi.

The Ghazi police have registered a case against the Wapda security guard.

Tarbela Dam sources said a firing incident occurred in the limits of the main reservoir, which is a red zone area prohibited for every kind of boating or fishing.

Meanwhile, two young men were shot dead while another was critically injured over unknown reasons in the limits of Beer police station on Tuesday.

Police quoted the injured, Iftikhar Ahmed, 21, as saying that he, along with Munawar, 21, and Tufail, 20, was travelling by a motorcycle towards Hal Judal area when an accused, Shehzad from their native Dalri village, intercepted them and opened fire with a pistol. The firing resulted in the instant killing of Munawar and Tufail, while he (Ahmed) sustained bullet injuries.

The complainant said that they had no previous enmity with the attacker.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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