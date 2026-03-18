E-Paper | March 18, 2026

JUI workers advised not to visit Fazl’s village on Eid

Our Correspondent Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
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DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl has advised its workers and office-bearers not to visit the native village of party chief Maulana

Fazlur Rehman on the occasion of Eid in view of the prevailing security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, party spokesperson Mohammad Aslam Ghori said that on the Eid occasion, workers traditionally travelled to Mr Rehman’s native Abdulkhel village here to meet him and extend greetings.

However, he said that due to the unsatisfactory law and order situation in recent years, party workers and officials were being requested to refrain from travelling here for Eid gatherings.

Mr Ghori urged all workers and party office-bearers from both nearby and distant districts to strictly follow the instructions and avoid visiting the village in the current circumstances.

Meanwhile, two elderly women were killed, and a man was injured when a rickshaw met with an accident on the Daraban-Chodhwan Road near Musazai Sharif on Tuesday, the police said.

The accident occurred when a tyre of the rickshaw burst, causing the vehicle to plunge off a bridge near Musazai Sharif.

As a result, two elderly women travelling in the three-wheeler died on the spot, while the driver sustained serious injuries.

The deceased were later identified as the mothers of Ikram Baloch and Qadeer Baloch, both residents of Musazai Sharif. The rickshaw was loaded with vegetables and other goods and was travelling from Daraban to Musazai Sharif when the accident occurred.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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