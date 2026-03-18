Old enmity claims two lives in Swabi

SWABI: Two people were killed and three others injured when rivals clashed over an old enmity in Spin Kani village here on Tuesday, rescue and police officials said.

Ambulances of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the spot, provided first aid to the injured and shifted them and a body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Doctors at the THQ Hospital said that the deceased were identified as Ijaz Khan, 25, and Sher Afzal, 65. They said that the former was killed on the spot while the latter succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The injured included Sher Afzal’s wife, Haseeb Khan and Ibrar Khan.

The police have registered an FIR and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, the police have established a checkpost in the Gadwadabad area, which is located near the city police station in the district headquarters.

The objective of setting up the police post is to maintain the law and order situation and take effective action against the criminal elements.

The step is expected to help the police strengthen the public’s confidence in the force and send a positive message regarding their commitment to eliminating crime.

The local people have hailed the initiative as timely to curb crime and maintain peace in the area.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026