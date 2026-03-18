TMA, shopkeepers at odds over lease policy in Serai Naurang

LAKKI MARWAT: The tehsil municipal administration and shopkeepers union have locked horns over the implementation of the lease policy for local government properties in the Serai Naurang town here.

The issue surfaced when municipal authorities tried to seal some business outlets over violation of the policy with the help of police.

A police official said that the action was initiated on a written letter from Tehsil Municipal Officer Kiramatullah, who approached the station house officer of the Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak Police Station for registration of an FIR against shopkeepers for obstructing official work, misbehaving with municipal officials and hurling threats on them.

He quoted the TMO as saying that the incident happened as TMA officials were visiting the bazaar area for the enforcement of the lease policy.

“During the visit, several shopkeepers misbehaved, used inappropriate language and obstructed government officials from performing their duties,” he claimed.

Police said that the shopkeepers booked under the law included Mohammad Sadiq, Amanullah, Alamgir, Zard Ali Shah, Javed Khan, Naimatullah Shah, Iqbal Shah, Shoaib Khattak, Hameedullah, Gul Sherin and Sheryar.

They said that they had launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of the shopkeepers union said that they had challenged the lease policy in a local court, so the case was pending adjudication.

They insisted that despite the court’s orders, the municipal officials started sealing shops.

Union president Amanulah Khan said that the new lease policy was unacceptable and the trader body would continue their fight against it in the courts of law.

The shopkeepers closed the main road at an old railway crossing point to record a protest against TMA action.

The road was reopened to traffic after trader leaders and police officials held successful talks on the issue.

According to a communiqué from the local government department, the government notified the lease policy with the specific objective of aligning local government assets with current market-assessed rental and leasing practices.

“Through the proactive involvement of the deputy commissioner Lakki Marwat, the implementation of the lease policy in TMA Saral Naurang resulted in an unprecedented revenue surge, increasing monthly rental income from Rs5 million to Rs70 million.

This 14-fold increase has single-handedly altered the fiscal health of the tehsil municipal administration Serai Naurang,” it read.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026