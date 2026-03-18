E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Protesting CDA employees demand release of Eid allowance

Kashif Abbasi Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
CDA employees stage a protest outside the authority’s chairman office in Islamabad on Tuesday. — White Star
CDA employees stage a protest outside the authority’s chairman office in Islamabad on Tuesday. — White Star
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ISLAMABAD: A large number of employees of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Chairman Block against the management’s decision to halt their Eid allowances.

On the other hand, restaurants, caterers, sweets and Bakers Association have urged the government to grant Eid bonuses to registered social security employees in Islamabad.

A large numbers of employees of CDA under the banner of CDA Mazdoor Union staged a protest sit-in at the CDA headquarters against the non-payment of Eid allowance. Led by general secretary of the Mazdoor Union Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin, the protesters said all employees have been receiving Eid allowance since 2006. However, they said this time around, all of sudden, the CDA management decided to halt the allowance, much to the disappointment of thousands of employees.

Mr Yasin said his union had always adhered to the policy of dialogue and understanding and had promoted harmony, peace and mutual respect within the institution. He said under the 2006 agreement, all Muslim and Christian employees had been receiving Eid allowance but the sudden stoppage of the allowance approved by the CDA administration this year was tantamount to injustice, which would only increase economic pressure on the employees.

He further said this decision was causing severe anxiety and tension among the employees, which may have a negative impact on the overall environment of the organisation.

The union’s general secretary further said the CDA employees had also been waiting for years to get residential plots, but the CDA management was using delaying tactics in the allotment of plots.

He demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa to immediately restore the Eid allowance so that the unrest among the employees could end.

When contacted, CDA’s spokesperson Shahid Kiani said the decision of halting Eid allowance “is in strict alignment with the austerity measures adopted by the federal government in light of the prevailing national economic circumstances”.

He said under the austerity measures the government had taken several steps as the country was facing several challenges due to Israel-US and Iran War. “This bonus is not part of the salary, so right now it is not possible for the management to disburse it,” he added.

Meanwhile, President of the Restaurants, Caterers, Sweets and Bakers Association Pakistan Mohammad Farooq Chaudhry and Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed have urged the federal government to grant Eid bonuses and additional allowances to registered social security employees in Islamabad, similar to those provided in Punjab.

In a joint statement, Mohammad Farooq Chaudhry and Mumtaz Ahmed said the Punjab government’s decision to provide a monthly allowance along with an additional Rs7,000 and an Eid bonus to social security employees was a commendable step that had provided significant financial relief. However, they expressed regret that no such measures have yet been implemented in the federal capital.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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Kashif Ali Abbasi is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with 17 years of experience in journalism. He covers sports, the education sector, and civic issues. He can be found on X at @AbbasiKashif833.

Kashif Abbasi

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