Sindh chapter of Historians Without Borders launched

KARACHI: Former federal minister Marvi Memon on Tuesday launched the Sindh-Pakistan chapter of Finnish organisation Historians Without Borders (HWB).

Speaking at a programme here at the Karachi Press Club, she said the primary objective of the HWB’s chapter was to create an ‘inclusive forum’ for promoting general understanding of Sindh’s history.

The forum would “enhance the role of Sindh in the national narrative and increase Pakistan’s GDP by giving the people of Sindh the motivation that they are sons and daughters of a glorious 5000-year civilisation and deserve equitable rights to contribute to a glorious future”, she added.

Ms Memon said the forum would “ensure rural-urban divide and inequalities are minimised”.

“All those respecting amalgamation, history and rights of Sindh are Sindhis irrespective of language, ethnicity and religion,” opined Ms Memon.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026