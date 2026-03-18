E-Paper | March 18, 2026

US goal of preventing Iran from having nuclear weapons a ‘big lie’, says foreign ministry spokesperson

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 01:17am
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Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has said that the US is “repeating a ‘big lie’” about Tehran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons to “justify their illegal war against Iran”.

He has made the remarks in response to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who emphasised that US President Donald Trump’s goal in Iran was preventing the acquisition of a nuclear weapon.

In a post on X, Baqaei has said that the international community needs to recognise that the US-Israeli offensive is a “a brutal, unprovoked act of aggression, lacking any legal, logical, or moral justification”.

“This is an unjust war — one that cannot be sold to the world through the repetition of falsehoods, nor justified by petty excuses,” he added.

Iran Israel War

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