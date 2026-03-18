IRGC warns of ‘bloodlust’ after Basij chief Soleimani’s assassination

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned of “bloodlust” following the assassination of Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani, Al Jazeera reports.

“We warn the evil and terrorist murderers of this high-ranking martyr that the Basij will never abandon the bloodlust of the martyred leader, martyred commanders, and various members of the people’s martyrs,” the IRGC has said.

Instead, their deaths will “double the will of the heroic Iranian nation and all the Basij fighters to continue the path of resistance”, the group added.