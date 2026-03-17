Iran’s FM urges international community to speak out against US-Israeli offensive

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has encouraged the international community to raise their voices against US-Israeli strikes on Iran, after a top US counterterrorism official resigned in protest of the war.

“A rising number of voices — including European and US officials — exclaim that the war on Iran is unjust. More members of the international community should follow suit,” Araghchi has said on X.

Araghchi has also warned that the “wave of global repercussions has only begun and will hit all — regardless of wealth, faith, or race”.

“Our foe is one,” he has stated.