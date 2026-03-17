Iran vets friendly ships for Hormuz passage: trackers

Iran is selecting ships from friendly countries to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trade waterway cut off by the Middle East war, AFP reports citing data trackers.

At least five ships exited the strait via Iranian waters on March 15 and 16, maritime intelligence firm Windward has said in an analysis report on Tuesday.

“The new route illustrates how Iran’s selective blockade has evolved to allow allies and supporters to transit”, it said, citing its tracking as “rising evidence that Iran is exerting permission-based transit and control of the strait”.