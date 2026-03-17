PIA flight from Fujairah has ‘snag’ related to cabin pressure en route to Pakistan

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight 178, which took off from Fujairah and was bound for Lahore, experienced a “snag” related to cabin pressurisation and was diverted to Karachi, according to the flag carrier.

“PIA flight 178 … is safe and sound and has landed at Karachi,” the carrier has said on X. “During flight, it developed a cabin pressurisation-related snag, and as per procedure, it reduced altitude to 10,000 feet.”

PIA added that engineers are currently working to repair the aircraft, which is set to continue to its final destination of Lahore.