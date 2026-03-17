German foreign minister says unrealistic to expect controlled regime change in Iran

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul says it is not realistic to expect controlled regime change in Iran and adds that the war cannot have only a military solution, Reuters reports.

“There will be no military solution. And to have a controlled regime change, is, I would say, a hypothetical idea, which is not realistic,” he has said, speaking alongside his French counterpart in Berlin at an event hosted by the ZEIT media group.

“So chaos in Iran, as bad as the regime is, is also not in our interest and not in the interest of the region and, of course, in the interest of the people living in Iran.”