17 Mar, 2026 Missing in action NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...

Updated 17 Mar, 2026 Risk to stability THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...

17 Mar, 2026 Enrolment push THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...

16 Mar, 2026 Holding the line PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...

Updated 16 Mar, 2026 Power self-reliance PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...