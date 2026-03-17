Pir Hossein Kolivand, President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), has said the IRCS’s psychosocial support teams are working at “full potential to help people feel safer and foster greater empathy and solidarity during the war”.
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Pir Hossein Kolivand, President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), has said the IRCS’s psychosocial support teams are working at “full potential to help people feel safer and foster greater empathy and solidarity during the war”.