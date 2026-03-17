US to partner with Venezuela, Morocco on supply chain resilience

When asked by Al Jazeera about how the Trump administration plans to deal with ongoing economic challenges such as rising food and petrol prices, presidential aide Kush Desai says that Trump is “working very closely” with countries including Venezuela and Morocco to “shore up production of certain fertiliser inputs, to make sure that our supply chains are resilient”.

“The president has a lot of tools in his tool belt to deal with these disruptions, and we’re seeing the administration take a very robust, very nimble and very multifaceted approach to deal with these issues,” he has said.