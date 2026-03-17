Rocket, drone attacks resume on US embassy and diplomatic facility in Baghdad

Rocket and drone attacks on the US embassy and a diplomatic facility in Iraq have resumed after a series of strikes earlier today, Al Jazeera reports citing security sources.

Rockets and an explosive drone targeted the embassy in Baghdad, triggering sirens, and an explosion was heard near the compound.

At least three explosive drones also targeted a US diplomatic facility near Baghdad International Airport, activating the counter-rocket artillery and mortar (C-RAM) air defence systems, the sources added.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.