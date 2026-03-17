Israel has won war with Iran but goals remain unmet, foreign minister says

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar says Tel Aviv has effectively won its war with Iran, but has not indicated when the conflict might end, saying only that the campaign would continue until its objectives were achieved, Reuters reports.

Speaking at a news conference, Saar said Israel was seeking to remove “existential threats”, but did not say how the government would determine when those goals had been met.

“One must be patient,” he said, speaking on the 18th day of a war that has killed more than 2,000 people, most of them in Iran and Lebanon, but also in Israel, Iraq and across the Gulf.

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