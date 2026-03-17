US President Donald Trump has told reporters that he thought Europe would have sent minesweepers to assist Washington in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that it was “not a big deal” but “unfair” to the United States, Reuters reports.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
US President Donald Trump has told reporters that he thought Europe would have sent minesweepers to assist Washington in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that it was “not a big deal” but “unfair” to the United States, Reuters reports.