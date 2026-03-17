US President Donald Trump has told reporters it was a “good thing” that Joe Kent resigned from his post as head of the National Counterterrorism Centre because he was “very weak on security”.
Kent earlier said he resigned over the Iran conflict.
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US President Donald Trump has told reporters it was a “good thing” that Joe Kent resigned from his post as head of the National Counterterrorism Centre because he was “very weak on security”.
Kent earlier said he resigned over the Iran conflict.