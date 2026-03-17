Since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed 912 people in Lebanon and wounded 2,221 more, the country’s Ministry of Public Health has said in its latest update, according to Al Jazeera.
Al Jazeera adds that the toll stood at 886 a day prior.
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Since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed 912 people in Lebanon and wounded 2,221 more, the country’s Ministry of Public Health has said in its latest update, according to Al Jazeera.
Al Jazeera adds that the toll stood at 886 a day prior.