Dialogue, diplomacy only viable path to resolving regional issues, DPM Dar says

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in a meeting with Iranian ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, has stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolving the ongoing Middle East conflict and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

According to the Foreign Office (FO), the ambassador called on Dar, expressing gratitude for Pakistan’s moral support amid the US-Israeli war with Tehran.

“The DPM/FM conveyed his condolences over the loss of precious lives in the conflict and expressed hope for an early resolution,” the FO adds.